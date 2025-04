The Government is being urged to follow through on its commitment to set up a statutory review system for child deaths.

It was recommended in the 2009 Ryan Report into institutional child abuse, and included in the most recent programme for government.

Agencies are currently not obliged to share the details behind a child’s death with their parents.

The Ombudsman for Children, Donegal native, Dr. Niall Muldoon says families are waiting years for answers: