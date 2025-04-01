Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Orange fire warning issued for Donegal amid wildfire risk


The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has put an Orange Fire Danger Notice into effect for gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation in County Donegal. This warning will remain in place until midday on Monday.

Donegal County Council is strongly advising landowners and the public to take all necessary precautions to prevent wildfires and to report any unattended fires without delay.

Homeowners and building owners in areas prone to wildfires are urged to clear or trim any vegetation immediately surrounding their properties and oil tanks.

The public is also reminded that it is illegal to cut, grub, burn, or otherwise destroy any uncultivated vegetation between March and August. Furthermore, the burning of agricultural waste is currently prohibited.

 

Notice in full:
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a Fire Danger Notice, Condition Orange, for all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation exist. The Notice is in effect until midday on 7th April 2025.

Donegal County Council wishes to appeal to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires. The Council is also urging landowners and members of the public not to engage in activities that could cause wildfires.

Landowners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the fire service by dialling 999 or 112.
House holders or building owners in areas susceptible to wildfire are advised to remove or cut back any vegetation in the immediate vicinity of their house, building or oil tank to prevent wildfires damaging or destroying their property. Cleared areas should be maintained free of vegetation and combustible material.

Donegal County Council would also like to remind landowners and members of the public that under the Wildlife Acts, 1976 and 2000 it is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between 1st day of March and 31st day of August in any year.

Members of the public are also reminded that the burning of domestic, industrial, agricultural and construction waste is an offence under the Waste Management Act, 1996.

