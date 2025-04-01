Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We discuss news that access to Glenveagh Castle will be unavailable on Mondays and Fridays from June due to staffing shortages, we chat to representatives from Finn Valley College about their new free breakfast and discounted lunch scheme and the Electoral Commission wants your views on election posters:

Garda Grainne Doherty joins Greg for Community Garda Information, we hear calls for EU protection for Donegal Tweed and hauliers says driving behaviours have worsened since lockdown:

We discuss some of the issues raised in the Netflix show Adolescence and Paddy Rooney discusses the fall out from the Dail speaking rights controversy: