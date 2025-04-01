Police appeal for missing woman in Derry



Police in Derry are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who has been reported missing from the city.

Shannon Smith, aged 26, was last seen in Derry yesterday.

She is described as being 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with long dark hair that is usually tied in a bun, and has blue eyes.

She has a distinctive tattoo on her left arm that reads ‘mummy’.

When last seen, Shannon was wearing a black top and black leggings, although this may have changed.

Anyone with information regarding Shannon’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.