Wallet stolen in apparent mugging incident in Buncrana

Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred at Main Street, Buncrana on Thursday morning last between approx. 11.30am and midday.

What’s been described as an altercation took place between two men. One of the men was assaulted by the other and his wallet containing a sum of cash was also stolen from him.

Gardai are appealing to any witnesses to the incident to make contact with Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540. In particular, if anyone travelled at Main St., Buncrana between those times with a dash-cam, they’re asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.

 

