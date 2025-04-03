Bereaved family member believes it’s a miracle the A5 death toll is not higher

A large number of supporters of the A5 ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign attended the High Court in Belfast yesterday, where a judicial review is underway into the planned upgrade of the A5 from Derry to Aughnacloy.

Gary Duffy, who lost family members in a multiple tragedy near Aughnacloy two years ago this month, was one of those who made a submission to the hearing yesterday.

There have been 57 deaths on the A5 since the upgrade was approved in 2006, he believes it’s a miracle the number of deaths wasn’t higher over the past 18 years: