Calm response needed to Trump tariff announcement – Tanaiste

The Tanaiste says a calm response is needed to Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The US President last night announced a 20 per cent penalty on all goods imported from the EU.

In his Liberation Day announcement at the White House he promised economic freedom for American workers.

However it means Irish exporters – including those in the food and drink sectors – will face tougher competition from those north of the border who are facing tariffs of just 10 per cent.

Speaking outside Government Buildings, Tanaiste Simon Harris said the response needs to be calm……………..

Meanwhile, in the Dail this morning, Donegal TD and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty described the tariffs as an act of economic sabotage………………

Top Stories

Little Angels 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Little Angels parents ‘optimistic’ after meeting Special Education Minister in Dublin

3 April 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News

Calm response needed to Trump tariff announcement – Tanaiste

3 April 2025
Paddy Harte JPEG
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former IFI Chair says impact of tariffs may not be as bad as many fear

3 April 2025
fire brigade NI
News

Emergency services at scene of fire in Co Derry

3 April 2025
