Calm response needed to Trump tariff announcement – Tanaiste

The Tanaiste says a calm response is needed to Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The US President last night announced a 20 per cent penalty on all goods imported from the EU.

In his Liberation Day announcement at the White House he promised economic freedom for American workers.

However it means Irish exporters – including those in the food and drink sectors – will face tougher competition from those north of the border who are facing tariffs of just 10 per cent.

Speaking outside Government Buildings, Tanaiste Simon Harris said the response needs to be calm……………..

Meanwhile, in the Dail this morning, Donegal TD and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty described the tariffs as an act of economic sabotage………………