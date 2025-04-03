Civic Reception to be held to recognise 100 years of Blaney family representation on DCC

Donegal County Council is to hold a Civic Reception to recognise 100 years of continuous political representation on Donegal County Council by the Blaney family.

Neal Blaney was first elected to the Council in 1925 and since then, further generations of the family have been successful in obtaining a seat on the local authority.

He first joined Donegal County Council as a Sinn Fein Councillor in 1925 before joining Fianna Fail and was elected to the Dail in 1927 where he served until 1948.

His son, Neil T Blaney took over his Council seat, retaining it until 1957 before also making his way to the Dail and European Parliament, holding a number of ministerial positions during his tenure.

Neil T’s son, Harry was co-opted onto the Council followed by Niall Blaney who held the seat until his election to the Dail in 2002 and then the Seanad where he continues to represent Donegal.

Current Councillor Liam Blaney is the third generation of the Blaneys to hold a Council seat having been first elected in 2003.

The Council has agreed to liaise with the family to secure a suitable date for a Civic Reception on foot of a motion put forward by Councillor Donal Coyle to recognise what he says is an unparalleled contribution to public life.