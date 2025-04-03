Donald Trump announces 20% tariff on EU goods imported to US

Donald Trump has slapped a 20% tariff on EU goods which are imported into the US.

The US President says the trade measure will help to make America wealthy again but Irish officials say they’re disappointed with the announcement.

During a long speech at the Rose Garden at the White House, President Trump announced a baseline tariff on all countries of 10 per cent which will come into effect on April 5th.

A 25% tariff on foreign made vehicles will come in straight away while a 20% tariff is on the way for the EU on April 9th.

In response, The Taoiseach says Ireland believes in open and free trade and the imposition of tariffs is bad for the world economy.

While the Tanaiste says the EU and Ireland stand ready to find a ‘negotiated solution’ with the US.