Don’t Forget Our Little Angels Group hold ‘productive’ meeting with Special Education Minister

The parents of a number of children who have been told they will no longer have a place at Little Angels School in Letterkenny when it moves to its new base have described a meeting with the Minister for Special Education yesterday as ‘productive’.

They were taking part in a sleepout overnight outside the Dail to highlight the critical shortage of special education classes around the country.

The Don’t Forget Our Little Angels group say they are optimistic following the discussions with Minister Michael Moynihan and remain committed to holding the Minister to account over promises he made during the meeting.

