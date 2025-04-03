Former IFI Chair says impact of tariffs may not be as bad as many fear

A former Chair of the International Fund for Ireland says there is a resilience in Irish industry and business which will come to the fore as the tariff debate rages following yesterday’s announcement by US President Donald Trump.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Paddy Harte said this is not the time for panic, and he believes the effects of the announcement are not likely to be as severe as some are predicting.

Mr Harte told Greg Hughes that organisations like the IDA have been doing important work along with the diplomatic corps and other government agencies fior many years, and the Irish presence in the US is something that shouldn’t be underestimated……..