Donegal are the first team through to the Ulster under-20 football semi-finals.

They beat Tyrone by 3-16 to 17 points in Group A on Wednesday evening in Ballybofey.

Mark McDevitt, Conor McCahill and Dylan Mulholland scored the Donegal goals, McCahill finished the night with 1-4 while Seanan Carr and Shane Callaghan hit 0-4 apiece.