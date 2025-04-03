Little Angels parents ‘optimistic’ after meeting Special Education Minister in Dublin

One of the parents whose children face not having a place at the new Little Angels School in Letterkenny in September says they are hopeful that places will be secured.

Aoife Dorrian and colleagues met with Minister Michael Moynihan in Leinster House last evening after travelling to Dublin for a national sleepout and demonstration.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, she told Greg Hughes the minister told the parents that two preferred options are on the table, with a meeting to take place early next week, after which an announcement is expected……………………………