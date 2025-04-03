Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Little Angels parents ‘optimistic’ after meeting Special Education Minister in Dublin

One of the parents whose children face not having a place at the new Little Angels School in Letterkenny in September says they are hopeful that places will be secured.

Aoife Dorrian and colleagues met with Minister Michael Moynihan in Leinster House last evening after travelling to Dublin for a national sleepout and demonstration.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, she told Greg Hughes the minister told the parents that two preferred options are on the table, with a meeting to take place early next week, after which an announcement is expected……………………………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Little Angels 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Little Angels parents ‘optimistic’ after meeting Special Education Minister in Dublin

3 April 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News

Calm response needed to Trump tariff announcement – Tanaiste

3 April 2025
Paddy Harte JPEG
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former IFI Chair says impact of tariffs may not be as bad as many fear

3 April 2025
fire brigade NI
News

Emergency services at scene of fire in Co Derry

3 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Little Angels 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Little Angels parents ‘optimistic’ after meeting Special Education Minister in Dublin

3 April 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News

Calm response needed to Trump tariff announcement – Tanaiste

3 April 2025
Paddy Harte JPEG
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former IFI Chair says impact of tariffs may not be as bad as many fear

3 April 2025
fire brigade NI
News

Emergency services at scene of fire in Co Derry

3 April 2025
County House Lifford
News

Civic Reception to be held to recognise 100 years of Blaney family representation on DCC

3 April 2025
Derry Courthouse
News

Man charged to court following incident in Derry

3 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube