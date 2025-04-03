Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Minister to meet Donegal TD to discuss Ireland’s approach to Rockall

The situation as it stands, he told the Dail, is that Ireland makes no claim over the rock, and neither does it recognise the UK’s claim of ownership.

However, as a result of what Deputy MacLochlainn referred to as a major diplomatic failure, a Trade and Cooperation Agreement signed with the UK after Brexit has implications in this regard, and that agreement is up for review next year.

He suggested there may be a role in this debate for the EU Fisheries Commissioner, a suggestion Minister Dooley pledged to take on board…………

 

Listen to the full discussion here –

