Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After the newspaper review – Dr Joe Kelly, Paddy Harte and Ian Harkin discuss Trump’s Tariffs:

Minister Alan Dillon gives the government response to President Trumps tariffs and discusses a new benefit for the recently unemployed. Aoife Dorrian reflects on yesterday’s protest seeking places for children and Little Angels School and Fr Francis Bradley discusses the unveiling of a new statue at Fr Hegarty’s Rock:

Paul joins Greg for the first Gardening slot of the new season, a listener has concerns over tree safety at Tullyrap in Lifford and Gary Duffy discusses addressing the High Court in NI yesterday over delays in progressing the upgrade of the A5:

Sean Brown
Top Stories, News

UK Government's refusal to order Sean Brown inquiry unlawful, rules appeal court

3 April 2025
a5 road
Audio, News

Bereaved family member believes it's a miracle the A5 death toll is not higher

3 April 2025
Mica House 2
News, Top Stories

Ward raises technical questions on IS465 review

3 April 2025
Sean Brown
Top Stories, News

UK government's refusal of a public inquiry into Sean Brown murder deemed unlawful by Court of Appeal

3 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show

3 April 2025
psni do not cross
News

Two arrested in connection with death of 71 year old man in Co Tyrone

3 April 2025

