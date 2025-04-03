Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon.

After the newspaper review – Dr Joe Kelly, Paddy Harte and Ian Harkin discuss Trump’s Tariffs:

Minister Alan Dillon gives the government response to President Trumps tariffs and discusses a new benefit for the recently unemployed. Aoife Dorrian reflects on yesterday’s protest seeking places for children and Little Angels School and Fr Francis Bradley discusses the unveiling of a new statue at Fr Hegarty’s Rock:

Paul joins Greg for the first Gardening slot of the new season, a listener has concerns over tree safety at Tullyrap in Lifford and Gary Duffy discusses addressing the High Court in NI yesterday over delays in progressing the upgrade of the A5: