RNLI rescued 62 people in Donegal last year

The RNLI rescued over 1,000 people in Ireland last year, 62 of those were based in Donegal.

The charity has released its 2024 rescue figures as it launches its ‘Mayday Mile’ fundraising initiative.

Lough Swilly RNLI launched 29 times and assisted 24 people. Ten of these launches were in the hours of darkness.

While, Arranmore RNLI launched 41 times, coming to the aid of 28 people, with 17 of these rescues occurring at night.

Finally Bundoran RNLI launched 16 times and helped 10 people, with one launch taking place in the dark.

