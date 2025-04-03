Two arrested in connection with death of 71 year old man in Co Tyrone

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 71 year old man in Co Tyrone last month.

Adam Krzan was found with serious injuries following an assault at a flat in Corrainey Park on Thursday February 27th.

A number of items, including a vehicle were also seized during searches carried out yesterday.

A 33 year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. A second man, aged 34, has also been arrested on suspicion of murder as well as assisting offenders, withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

Police are continuing to appeal for information.