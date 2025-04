All Ireland and Ulster Champions Tyrone suffered a first defeat of the championship on Wednesday evening in Ballybofey.

Donegal took the win 3-16 to 0-17 and booked a semi final place as group winners while Tyrone who still have one game to play will continue the defence of their titles through the quarter final route.

Tyrone coach Diarmaid McNulty told Francis Mooney they weren’t up to the pace of the game and have to learn from the defeat.