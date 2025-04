Belfast’s Court of Appeal has ruled the UK Government’s failure to order a public inquiry into the murder of GAA official Sean Brown in Derry, was unlawful and “can’t stand”.

The chairman of Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAA club was abducted and murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in 1997.

The Government had appealed against a decision by the High Court last year, to order a public inquiry into the murder.