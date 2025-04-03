Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ward raises technical questions on IS465 review

The Tanaiste Harris is encouraging people in Donegal to participate in the consultation on revisions to the IS465 standards which govern the testing of houses under the Defective Concrete Block Scheme.

Simon Harris was responding to a series of technical questions posed in the Dail this afternoon by 100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward.

Mr Harris offered to arrange a technical briefing with Department of Housing officials for Deputy Ward and  other TDs whose constituents are affected………….

Debate in full –

 

a5 road
Audio, News

Bereaved family member believes it’s a miracle the A5 death toll is not higher

3 April 2025
Mica House 2
News, Top Stories

Ward raises technical questions on IS465 review

3 April 2025
Sean Brown
Top Stories, News

UK government’s refusal of a public inquiry into Sean Brown murder deemed unlawful by Court of Appeal

3 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 April 2025
