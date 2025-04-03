Ward raises technical questions on IS465 review

The Tanaiste Harris is encouraging people in Donegal to participate in the consultation on revisions to the IS465 standards which govern the testing of houses under the Defective Concrete Block Scheme.

Simon Harris was responding to a series of technical questions posed in the Dail this afternoon by 100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward.

Mr Harris offered to arrange a technical briefing with Department of Housing officials for Deputy Ward and other TDs whose constituents are affected………….

Debate in full –