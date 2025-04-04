10-man Harps battle back to earn point against Longford

A late equaliser from Joel Bradley-Walsh rescued a point for Finn Harps against Longford Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

A first-half free-kick from Aaron Doran looked like it was going to be enough to give the away team all three points and, after Kevin Jordan was sent off on 66 minutes for a rash challenge, it seemed as though Kevin McHugh’s first game in charge would end in defeat.

It stayed 1-0 until Bradley-Walsh popped up to head home the dramatic equaliser six minutes into added-on-time.

In other First Division games, leaders Dundalk won 1-0 at UCD, Wexford defeated 10-man Cobh Ramblers 3-1, Bray were 1-0 away winners over Athlone Town and Treaty won 3-0 at home to Kerry.

Diarmuid Doherty reported live from Finn Park at full time for Highland Radio Sport…