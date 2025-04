Amber Barrett found the net as Ireland defeated Greece 4-0 in the Nations League this afternoon.

Second-half goals from Marissa Sheva, Kyra Carusa, Jessie Stapleton and an injury-time strike from Barrett helped Carla Ward’s side to a 4-0 win in Heraklion.

The Girls in Green will now turn their attention to the return fixture in Tallaght on Tuesday.