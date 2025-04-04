Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Convoy and Kerrykeel go head-to-head for league title – Johnny Doherty & Hughie Walsh look ahead

It’s winner-takes-all at Rab’s Park on Sunday afternoon.

Convoy Arsenal make the trip to Kerrykeel knowing that a win or a draw will be enough to win the Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division 2 title.

A win for the home side, however, will hand them league glory instead.

The two teams have been neck-and-neck at the summit of the division for quite some time and, despite both losing to Letterbarrow Celtic on the home straight, this is a fixture that has been billed as a title-decider for quite some time.

This season’s previous clash between the two sides finished in a 3-3 draw back in December, so the weekend’s clash could hardly be closer to call.

Speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher ahead of the game, Convoy Arsenal manager Johnny Doherty says “it’s a good place to be heading into the last game”…

 

Kerrykeel 71 boss Hughie Walsh is hoping his side can make home advantage count on what he calls a “Super Sunday”…

 

Kick-off at Rab’s Park is at 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

crematorium map
Top Stories, News

Conditional planning permission granted for crematorium in Letterkenny

4 April 2025
CLAR-23
Audio, News, Top Stories

CLÁR programme opens for applications today

4 April 2025
Flag North 1
News, Top Stories

FLAG funding for maritime projects to be made available in the coming weeks

4 April 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

PNA suspends industrial action after HSE agrees to carry out review

4 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

crematorium map
Top Stories, News

Conditional planning permission granted for crematorium in Letterkenny

4 April 2025
CLAR-23
Audio, News, Top Stories

CLÁR programme opens for applications today

4 April 2025
Flag North 1
News, Top Stories

FLAG funding for maritime projects to be made available in the coming weeks

4 April 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

PNA suspends industrial action after HSE agrees to carry out review

4 April 2025
Letterkenny West Entry
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillors from other areas should have a say in how Letterkenny develops – McGee

4 April 2025
cemetery
Top Stories, News

DCC seeking land for the development of a municipal cemetery

4 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube