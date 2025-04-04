Convoy and Kerrykeel go head-to-head for league title – Johnny Doherty & Hughie Walsh look ahead

It’s winner-takes-all at Rab’s Park on Sunday afternoon.

Convoy Arsenal make the trip to Kerrykeel knowing that a win or a draw will be enough to win the Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division 2 title.

A win for the home side, however, will hand them league glory instead.

The two teams have been neck-and-neck at the summit of the division for quite some time and, despite both losing to Letterbarrow Celtic on the home straight, this is a fixture that has been billed as a title-decider for quite some time.

This season’s previous clash between the two sides finished in a 3-3 draw back in December, so the weekend’s clash could hardly be closer to call.

Speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher ahead of the game, Convoy Arsenal manager Johnny Doherty says “it’s a good place to be heading into the last game”…

Kerrykeel 71 boss Hughie Walsh is hoping his side can make home advantage count on what he calls a “Super Sunday”…

Kick-off at Rab’s Park is at 1pm on Sunday afternoon.