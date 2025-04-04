Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Derry City come from behind to beat Cork

Derry City came from behind to defeat Cork City 2-1 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Kitt Nelson put Cork ahead on 24 minutes and that is how it remained until Ronan Boyce equalised for The Candy Stripes just after the hour-mark.

A 74th minute strike from Michael Duffy put Derry in front much to the delight of the home support.

In other Premier Division games, Galway suffered their first defeat of the season as they went down 1-0 to Shamrock Rovers, St. Pat’s and Shels finished scoreless, Drogheda have gone a point clear at the top thanks to a 2-0 win over Waterford, and Bohs beat Sligo 4-2.

Martin Holmes has the full time report from The Brandywell for Highland Radio Sport…

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Playback, Audio, News

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, April 4th

4 April 2025
padraig maclochlainn dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Month long wait for Oireachtas Committees ‘Unacceptable’ – Deputy MacLochlainn

4 April 2025
court (1)
Top Stories, News

Man remanded in custody in Tyrone murder case

4 April 2025
depositphotos_132246526-stock-photo-school-uniform-closeup
News, Audio

CDI launches online guide to combat school absenteeism

4 April 2025
Advertisement

