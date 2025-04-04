Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal and Derry announce teams for Ulster Championship opener

Donegal and Derry have announced their teams for the Ulster Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round clash at MacCumhaill Park on Sunday afternoon.

For Donegal, Shaun Patton starts between the sticks while Finnbarr Roarty, Brendan McCole and Ciaran Moore make up the full back line.

It’s an Ulster Championship debut for Roarty.

Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle and Peadar Mogan have been named in the half-back line, with Hugh McFadden and Michael Langan in the middle.

The half-forward line includes Daire O’Baoill, Ciaran Thompson and Shane O’Donnell, as Niall O’Donnell, Conor O’Donnell and Aaron Doherty make up the full-forward line.

Jason McGee returns to the squad and will take his place on the bench, as will Michael Murphy, Patrick McBrearty and Oisin Gallen.

Derry have also released their team and it features twelve of the side which lined out when the teams met in the league in Ballyshannon.

The three changes are the inclusion of goalkeeper Neill McNicholl, while Ciaran McFaul and Niall Toner come in at 12 and 13.

McNicholl, Martin Bradley and Daire Higgins are all making their Senior Championship debuts for the Oak Leaf County.

Brendan Rogers, who was an injury doubt for Derry, has been named in the starting 15.

See teams below.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney will have full match coverage on Highland from 1.40pm in association with Highland Motors, Letterkenny.

 

 

