Kevin McHugh & Tony McNamee: “Never seen a goalkeeping performance like it at Finn Park”

Kevin McHugh’s first game as permanent manager of Finn Harps ended in a 1-1 draw with Longford Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

Harry Halwax was in superb form between the sticks for the away side and pulled off several impressive saves to deny Harps throughout the game.

An injury time header from Joel Bradley-Walsh eventually salvaged a point after going down to 10 men when Kevin Jordan saw red mid-way through the second half.

After the game, McHugh gave his thoughts to Diarmuid Doherty and said the Longford shot-stopper will likely never have another performance like it…

Tony McNamee also spoke to Diarmuid at full time and said he’d never seen a goalkeeping performance like it at Finn Park…