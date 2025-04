Finn Harps and Derry City are both in League Of Ireland action tonight.

Kevin McHugh takes charge of Finn Harps for the first time since his appointment as permanent boss – the Ballybofey side prepare for the challenge of Longford Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

In the Premier Division, Derry City will look to climb the table as they host Cork City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Former Harps man Keith Cowan spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly to preview the evening’s fixtures…