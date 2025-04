Derry City were 2-1 winners over Cork City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Second-half goals from Donegal native Ronan Boyce and Michael Duffy completed the comeback after going a goal down in the first half.

After the game, Derry manager Tiernan Lynch spoke to the assembled media and said he was “delighted” with the win…

Michael Duffy got the winner for The Candy Stripes…