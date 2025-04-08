Fanad to play Leicester in FAI Cup

Fanad United will be in Dublin for their first round tie of the FAI Senior Cup.

The Donegal Junior League side have been drawn away to Dublin outfit Leicester Celtic who play their home games in Rathfarnham.

It’s Fanad’s first appearance in the cup since 2011 and is a first ever appearance at senior level for Leicester.

That game will be played on the weekend end 18th May.

Full draw below.

St. Mochta’s v Douglas Hall

St. Michael’s v Usher Celtic

Leicester Celtic v Fanad United

Ringmahon Rangers v UCC

Tolka Rovers v Janesboro

Fairview Rangers v Baldoyle United

Crumlin United v Lucan United

Midleton v Killester Donnycarney

Salthill Devon v Liffey Wanderers

North End United v Castlebar Celtic

Wayside Celtic v River Valley Rangers

College Corinthians v Bangor Celtic