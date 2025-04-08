Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Fanad to play Leicester in FAI Cup

Fanad United will be in Dublin for their first round tie of the FAI Senior Cup.

The Donegal Junior League side have been drawn away to Dublin outfit Leicester Celtic who play their home games in Rathfarnham.

It’s Fanad’s first appearance in the cup since 2011 and is a first ever appearance at senior level for Leicester.

That game will be played on the weekend end 18th May.

Full draw below.

St. Mochta’s v Douglas Hall
St. Michael’s v Usher Celtic
Leicester Celtic v Fanad United
Ringmahon Rangers v UCC
Tolka Rovers v Janesboro
Fairview Rangers v Baldoyle United
Crumlin United v Lucan United
Midleton v Killester Donnycarney
Salthill Devon v Liffey Wanderers
North End United v Castlebar Celtic
Wayside Celtic v River Valley Rangers
College Corinthians v Bangor Celtic

