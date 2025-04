Daire Ó Baoill has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The Donegal star received 3,694 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page which put him ahead of Cork’s Brian O’Driscoll and Tipperary’s Steven O’Brien.

Daire Ó Baoill was outstanding in Donegal’s impressive Ulster SFC win over Derry at Páirc Seán MacCumhaill ON Sunday .

The Gaoth Dobhair clubman drilled over a couple of brilliant two pointers and also added a vital goal for Jim McGuinness’ outfit.