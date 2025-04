Daire O’Baoil earned the Man Of The Match award for his performance in Donegal’s 1-25 to 1-15 victory over Derry in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round in Ballybofey today.

O’Baoil kicked two 2-pointers and scored a fantastic goal during a pivotal period in the first half and was superb throughout the contest.

After the game, O’Baoil spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly and was already turning his attention towards a quarter-final clash with Monaghan on Easter Sunday…