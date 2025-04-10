Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After the newspaper review – we preview this weekends Ulster Talks event, an international conference on the Irish concrete crisis in Donegal before we hear of a community fundraising drive for Eddie who lost everything in a recent house fire in Trenta:

Lisa discusses the poor state of public toilets in Rossnowlagh , we talk about the inclusion gaps in the Irish tourism product and we chat to listener Margaret about the Donegal connection to the Titanic disaster:

Joseph Mangan joins Greg to discuss the Stronger Together event on Friday in Ostan loch Altan to help people in the area better cope with the series of local tragedies. We preview a concert on good Friday “An Evening with Moya Brennan and Mairéad Ni Mhaonaigh” organised by An Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Clr. Niamh Kennedy in support of Donegal Domestic Violence Services:

Top Stories

Shoplifting
Audio, News

‘Donegal shoplifters are giving two fingers to the state’ – MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú

10 April 2025
Martin McDermott
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dáil speaking rights row fallout leads to fears that DCB legislation will be delayed until after summer

10 April 2025
Lidl Carndonagh (1)
News

30 new jobs to be created with opening of new Lidl store in Donegal

10 April 2025
Speed Limits
News

Motorist caught speeding in St Johnston among notable National Slow Down Day detections

10 April 2025
