It was a big afternoon for St.Columba’s College as they defeated Colaiste Dun An Ri of Kingscourt in the FAI Schools First Year Girls Ulster Cup Final for Large Schools.

The game finished 0-0 after normal time with the Stranorlar school getting the winner in the first half of extra time through joint-captain Megan Doherty.

Doherty lifted the trophy alongside Kate McMenamin as the school now progress to the FAI National Cup Semi-Finals where they will take on Kilkenny Loreto.