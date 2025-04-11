Drogheda come from behind to defeat 10-man Derry City

Derry City have been beaten 3-1 by Drogheda United in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

The game kicked into life in the second half after the teams went into the interval dead-locked at 0-0.

Derry’s Liam Boyce had an eventful 10 minutes around the hour-mark – Boyce was booked on 54 minutes, then he scored on 62 minutes to put The Candy Stripes a goal to the good, but was then sent off a minute later as he was shown a second yellow card.

Drogheda quickly took full advantage of the extra man and were 2-1 up by the 68th minute thanks to two quick-fire goals from Conor Keeley.

Warren Davis added the insurance for the away side with a few minutes remaining to seal the win for the league-leaders.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, St. Pat’s defeated Cork 2-0, champions Shelbourne won 1-0 at home to Bohs and Shamrock Rovers were 2-0 winners over Waterford.

Next up for Derry City, who sit in sixth spot, is a trip to Eamon Deacy Park to take on fifth-placed Galway United next Friday evening.