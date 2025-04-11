Finn Harps and Wexford finish all-square after entertaining encounter

Finn Harps are now unbeaten in four games after a 2-2 draw with Wexford in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Ferrycarrig Park this evening.

Mikie Rowe had the home side 1-0 up at the break as he finished past David Aziaya from close range on 11 minutes.

Harps started the second half brightly and were soon level through Dara McGuinness.

Captain Tony McNamee then put Kevin McHugh’s side ahead on 69 minutes, only for Wexford to equalise 5 minutes from time thanks to an effort from Calum Flynn.

The result leaves Harps in 6th spot in the league, one place outside the promotion play-off positions.

In other First Division games, an own-goal helped leaders Dundalk overcome Cobh by a goal-to-nil, Bray Wanderers moved into second with a 2-1 home win over Treaty United and Kerry moved off bottom spot with a comfortable 3-0 win over struggling Athlone Town.

Next up for Finn Harps is a home fixture against Kerry next Friday.