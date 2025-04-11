“Talking Soccer” with Declan Boyle – League of Ireland preview

Finn Harps and Derry City are both back in SSE Airtricity League action tonight.

In the First Division, Harps will look to continue their recent run of good form with an away fixture in Wexford.

The Ballybofey side are aiming to go four games unbeaten, while Wexford have won four and lost four out of their first eight games to sit fourth in the table.

In the Premier Division, Derry City are at home to surprise league-leaders Drogheda United.

A win for the Candy Stripes would see them close the gap between themselves and Drogheda to just a single point.

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle was in studio with Highland’s Oisin Kelly to discuss the weekend’s League Of Ireland games…