“We hit the self-destruct button” – Derry boss Tiernan Lynch

With just over an hour played, Derry City were 1-0 up and in control against SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Drogheda United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Within six minutes, Tiernan Lynch’s side found themselves 2-1 down and playing with a man less as goal-scorer Liam Boyce saw red for two bookable offences.

The game finished 3-1 as Drogs added another late on.

After the game, Derry boss Lynch told the assembled media “we hit the self-destruct button”…

Derry player Carl Winchester told Martin Holmes he thought the side played well for 60 minutes…