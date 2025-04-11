Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

“We hit the self-destruct button” – Derry boss Tiernan Lynch

Derry City Manager Tiernan Lynch

With just over an hour played, Derry City were 1-0 up and in control against SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Drogheda United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Within six minutes, Tiernan Lynch’s side found themselves 2-1 down and playing with a man less as goal-scorer Liam Boyce saw red for two bookable offences.

The game finished 3-1 as Drogs added another late on.

After the game, Derry boss Lynch told the assembled media “we hit the self-destruct button”…

 

Derry player Carl Winchester told Martin Holmes he thought the side played well for 60 minutes…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, April 11th

11 April 2025
Little Angels 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Resolution to Little Angels School capacity issues found

11 April 2025
house housing home (2)
Audio, News

Cathaoirleach of Inishowen MD hits out as it emerges Donegal received just €2m under Tenant in Situ Scheme

11 April 2025
court hammer
News

Three men sentenced for roles in supply of drugs in North West

11 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, April 11th

11 April 2025
Little Angels 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Resolution to Little Angels School capacity issues found

11 April 2025
house housing home (2)
Audio, News

Cathaoirleach of Inishowen MD hits out as it emerges Donegal received just €2m under Tenant in Situ Scheme

11 April 2025
court hammer
News

Three men sentenced for roles in supply of drugs in North West

11 April 2025
luh new 1
News

Inpatient and outpatient appointments at LUH increase

11 April 2025
Kerrykeel Fire
News

Efforts ongoing to extinguish gorse fire in Kerrykeel

11 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube