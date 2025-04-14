Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Great weekend for Donegal jockeys

It was a great weekend for a number of Donegal jockeys. Rathmullan brothers Oisin and Conor Orr were both in the winners enclosure at Thirsk.  Oisin Orr had a double, first on the 100/30F Alzahir and then on the 11/4F Musical Touch while Conor Orr rode the 11/2 Emerald Army to victory.

Dylan Browne McMonagle had a Group 3 winner at the Curragh on the 6/1 shot Galen to complete a double after he won on the 5/2 Green Sense while Patrick McGettigan had success in Dundalk with an 80/1 success on Albion Princess.

Brandon Wilkie also had a win at Lingfield in recent days on the 100/30 Mister Mojito.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 April 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Water main burst causing supply disruptions in Clomany

14 April 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Two men charged following alleged weekend assault in Derry

14 April 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai make arrest following Killybegs death

14 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 April 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Water main burst causing supply disruptions in Clomany

14 April 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Two men charged following alleged weekend assault in Derry

14 April 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai make arrest following Killybegs death

14 April 2025
Dr Ciara Steele
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana GP urges people to advocate for their hospital

14 April 2025
nsai
Audio, News, Top Stories

UU Professor says NSAI consultation is the last chance for people to comment on IS465 review

14 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube