Great weekend for Donegal jockeys

It was a great weekend for a number of Donegal jockeys. Rathmullan brothers Oisin and Conor Orr were both in the winners enclosure at Thirsk. Oisin Orr had a double, first on the 100/30F Alzahir and then on the 11/4F Musical Touch while Conor Orr rode the 11/2 Emerald Army to victory.

Dylan Browne McMonagle had a Group 3 winner at the Curragh on the 6/1 shot Galen to complete a double after he won on the 5/2 Green Sense while Patrick McGettigan had success in Dundalk with an 80/1 success on Albion Princess.

Brandon Wilkie also had a win at Lingfield in recent days on the 100/30 Mister Mojito.