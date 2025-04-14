Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Kerr to feature with the MLav Racing team

Donegal’s Richard Kerr – the 2023 Superstock Champion – is set to feature with the MLav Racing team in the Bennetts British Superbike and Pirelli National Superstock Championships this season.

Michael Laverty has announced live on TNT Sports during the MotoGP round at Qatar that his MLav Racing team will sensationally debut in the season ahead.

Kerr will line up in Bennetts BSB and will be joined by multiple IDM Superbike Champion Ilya Mikhalchik in the Superstock class, lining up on the BMW M 1000 RR.

The team owned by Michael Laverty, who himself is a ten-time Bennetts BSB race winner, already is represented globally in the Moto3 World Championship, JuniorGP World Championship, European Talent Cup, the R&G British Talent Cup.

 

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 April 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Water main burst causing supply disruptions in Clomany

14 April 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Two men charged following alleged weekend assault in Derry

14 April 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai make arrest following Killybegs death

14 April 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

