Kerr to feature with the MLav Racing team

Donegal’s Richard Kerr – the 2023 Superstock Champion – is set to feature with the MLav Racing team in the Bennetts British Superbike and Pirelli National Superstock Championships this season.

Michael Laverty has announced live on TNT Sports during the MotoGP round at Qatar that his MLav Racing team will sensationally debut in the season ahead.

Kerr will line up in Bennetts BSB and will be joined by multiple IDM Superbike Champion Ilya Mikhalchik in the Superstock class, lining up on the BMW M 1000 RR.

The team owned by Michael Laverty, who himself is a ten-time Bennetts BSB race winner, already is represented globally in the Moto3 World Championship, JuniorGP World Championship, European Talent Cup, the R&G British Talent Cup.