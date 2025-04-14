Top ten seeds revealed for Circuit of Ireland Rally next weekend

Defending Circuit of Ireland Rally winners Matt Edwards and David Moynihan lead a high-quality entry list for this year’s Dungannon-based event, which is round two of the NAPA Auto Parts Irish Tarmac Rally Championship. Edwards is hoping to bounce back from a disappointing retirement from last month’s West Cork Rally championship opener.

West Cork winner Cronin will be the pre-event favourite for many after his success on Irish Tarmac’s opening round.

Newly-wed Callum Devine returns to action after missing West Cork. The 2023 Irish Tarmac Champion has been in formidable form since his mid-season switch to a Skoda Fabia Rally2. Ever-present threats Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes are seeded fourth in another Citroen, looking for their first ITRC victory in two years.

2023 McEvoy Motorsport Modified Irish Tarmac Champions Eddie Doherty and Tom Murphy are fifth with 2013 Irish Tarmac Champion Garry Jennings seeded sixth (with Rory Kennedy) after his Tour of the Sperrins and Manx Rally victories.

Cathan McCourt, Ryan Loughran, Declan Boyle, and David Kelly complete a strong list of Rally2 hopefuls inside the Circuit of Ireland’s top ten.

The Circuit of Ireland starts on Friday, 18th April, with two passes of the Ivy Hill stage. Nine stages on Saturday will complete the action.

Modified

Meanwhile, a late misfire cost 2024 McEvoy Motorsport Modified ITRC champions Frank and Lauren Kelly a modified victory on the West Cork Rally. They will continue their ongoing rivalry with Damian Toner on the Circuit of Ireland with David Moffett, Michael Cahill, and Brian Lavelle among the two-wheel-drive contenders.

Matt Edwards and David Moynihan on their way to Circuit of Ireland victory 12 months ago.