Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We have a Thursday Panel today with Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, Senator Niall Blaney and Cllr Ali Farren – topics include emergency vehicle access on the 4 lanes, the UK Supreme Court ruling on what is a woman, the DCB scheme and violence in Letterkenny:

We get details of an investigation which shows a major increase in young people being referred for support for sexually harmful behavior. Dr Joe Kelly joins Greg for Talking History focusing on Rose Dugdale: 

We finish our chat with Dr Joe before heading into the garden with Paul. Later listeners have their say on yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling in Britain:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

George Brennan
News

Police continue to assist Gardai in efforts to locate missing Mayo man

17 April 2025
High vis
Audio, News

Gardai urging motorists to ‘go back to basics’ ahead of a high-visibility operation

17 April 2025
dumping
News, Audio, Top Stories

Clothing bank left overflowing in Glenties

17 April 2025
Brandywell Work1
News

Man seriously assaulted during Derry City v Drogheda United game on Friday

17 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

George Brennan
News

Police continue to assist Gardai in efforts to locate missing Mayo man

17 April 2025
High vis
Audio, News

Gardai urging motorists to ‘go back to basics’ ahead of a high-visibility operation

17 April 2025
dumping
News, Audio, Top Stories

Clothing bank left overflowing in Glenties

17 April 2025
Brandywell Work1
News

Man seriously assaulted during Derry City v Drogheda United game on Friday

17 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 April 2025
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
Top Stories, Audio, News

Mental Health Inspector says all hospitals should have 24 hour mental health nurse coverage

17 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube