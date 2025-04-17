Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We have a Thursday Panel today with Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, Senator Niall Blaney and Cllr Ali Farren – topics include emergency vehicle access on the 4 lanes, the UK Supreme Court ruling on what is a woman, the DCB scheme and violence in Letterkenny:

We get details of an investigation which shows a major increase in young people being referred for support for sexually harmful behavior. Dr Joe Kelly joins Greg for Talking History focusing on Rose Dugdale:

We finish our chat with Dr Joe before heading into the garden with Paul. Later listeners have their say on yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling in Britain: