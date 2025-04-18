McGuinness strikes twice as Harps beat Kerry 4-2

Dara McGuinness struck twice in the final quarter as Finn Harps came from behind to beat Kerry in an absorbing First Division clash to give Kevin McHugh his first home win as manager of the Donegal club and in doing so extended their unbeaten run to five games.

Kerry will feel that they could have got something from this encounter but they were made to pay for several missed chances.

The last time McGuinness scored two goals was in April 2024 for Stoke City Under-21s against an Arsenal Under-21st side that included Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

Against the run of play, the Ballybofey-based side took the lead on 22 minutes with Gavin Hodgins scoring from the penalty spot. Chris McQueen headed in from a corner in a crowded box for an equaliser on 29 minutes and Daniel Okwute then drilling the ball past Aziaya to put the visitors ahead.

Kerry could have increased their lead through Sean Crowe either side of half time but Harps drew level on 57 minutes with Max Hutchison getting onto a long McNamee throw-in to clip the ball past Tim Heimer.

McGuinness converted a 71st minute penalty to put Harps back in front as he was adjudged to have been fouled as he ran onto a long clearance, and he sealed the victory in the 94th minute as he got onto the end of a clever Tony McNamee pass.

It was a Good Friday for Harps, as Diarmaid Doherty stated in his final update.

Division One results

Athlone Town 1, Wexford 1

Bray Wanderers 4, Longford Town 0

Cobh Ramblers 1, UCD 0

Finn Harps 4, Kerry FC 2

Treaty Utd 1, Dundalk 1