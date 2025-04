A physical book of condolences for Pope Francis has been established in the Guildhall in Derry.

It is open to the public to sign from today.

It is expected that an online option will be available from tomorrow.

Mayor of Strabane District and Derry City Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr says the public are invited to express their condolences and share their memories of the late Pontiff.