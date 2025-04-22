Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal learners must wait 20 to 28 weeks before they can book a driving test

There are renewed calls for the driving test waiting lists to be tackled.

RSA data shows the national average wait time for a test is now 23 weeks, while learner drivers in some areas are waiting up to 35 weeks.

That’s despite the Road Safety Authority saying it aims for an average wait time of 10 weeks.

In Donegal, the estimated wait time to be invited to apply for a test is 28 weeks in Letterkenny, 26 in Buncrana and 20 in Donegal Town.

Tests are usually booked three to five weeks after the invitation.

 

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, April 22nd

22 April 2025
Sorne Windfarm
News

Ørsted making over €48,000 available for Donegal communities this year

22 April 2025
492514776_1119465053556085_4685954085887548454_n
Top Stories, News

Book of condolences for Pope Francis opened in the Guildhall, Derry

22 April 2025
st marys derrybeg
Top Stories, News

Fundraising efforts underway after fire at beloved Derrybeg church

22 April 2025
Related News

st marys derrybeg kevin gillespie
Audio, News, Top Stories

St. Mary’s Church was a place of many fond memories – Monsignor Kevin Gillespie

22 April 2025
Top Stories, News

