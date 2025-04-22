Donegal learners must wait 20 to 28 weeks before they can book a driving test

There are renewed calls for the driving test waiting lists to be tackled.

RSA data shows the national average wait time for a test is now 23 weeks, while learner drivers in some areas are waiting up to 35 weeks.

That’s despite the Road Safety Authority saying it aims for an average wait time of 10 weeks.

In Donegal, the estimated wait time to be invited to apply for a test is 28 weeks in Letterkenny, 26 in Buncrana and 20 in Donegal Town.

Tests are usually booked three to five weeks after the invitation.