Fundraising efforts underway after fire at beloved Derrybeg church

Fundraising efforts are now underway in the wake of St. Mary’s Church in Derrybeg burning down.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the blaze that began in the early hours of Easter Monday morning.

Within the first hour of the GoFundMe page being set up, over €5,000 was raised.

A target of €9,000 has been set.

On the fundraiser page, a spokesperson says the community “will stand together to support one another in this moment of deep grief and sorrow.”

A link to the GoFundMe can be found HERE.