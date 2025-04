Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at The Diamond, Lifford on Wednesday last.

Between approximately 1pm and 1.05pm, the rear windscreen of a car was smashed.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to make contact with them in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

If anyone was in the area around that time with a dash-cam, they are being asked to make the footage available.