Gardaí investigating incident of “very dangerous driving” outside Letterkenny on Easter Sunday

Gardaí are investigating reports of alleged dangerous driving on the dual carriageway outside Letterkenny on Easter Sunday evening.

The incident involved a white Toyota Rav 4 jeep, and happened shortly after 9pm.

The jeep travelled up Lurgybrack and onwards towards Donegal Town, where it was stopped and the driver was arrested.

The jeep was seized.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed this vehicle travelling between Letterkenny and Donegal Town between approximately 9pm and 9.30pm to make contact with them in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Anyone with dash-cam footage is being asked to make it available.