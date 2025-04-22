Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí investigating incident of “very dangerous driving” outside Letterkenny on Easter Sunday

Gardaí are investigating reports of alleged dangerous driving on the dual carriageway outside Letterkenny on Easter Sunday evening.

The incident involved a white Toyota Rav 4 jeep, and happened shortly after 9pm.

The jeep travelled up Lurgybrack and onwards towards Donegal Town, where it was stopped and the driver was arrested.

The jeep was seized.

Gardaí are appealing  to anyone who may have observed this vehicle travelling between Letterkenny and Donegal Town between approximately 9pm and 9.30pm  to make contact with them in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Anyone with dash-cam footage is being asked to make it available.

 

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 April 2025
Termon Rescue 118
News

Person airlifted to LUH following incident near Termon

22 April 2025
Uisce Éireann tackling leakage
News

Works to reduce water supply disruption in Raphoe completed

22 April 2025
luh logo
News

LUH third most overcrowded hospital today

22 April 2025
Advertisement

