Mogan nominated for GAA.ie Footballer Of The Week

Donegal’s Peadar Mogan has been nominated for the GAA.ie Footballer Of The Week.

The St Naul’s clubman was superb defensively and also kicked four fantastic points in Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final win over Monaghan in Clones.

Mogan has been nominated alongside Galway’s Rob Finnerty and Kerry’s David Clifford and the winner will be announced on GAA.ie tomorrow.

Five Donegal players have been named on the Team Of The Week with Mogan, Shaun Patton, Finnbar Roarty, Michael Langan and Ciaran Thompson all making the cut after fine performances against The Farney County.

Jim McGuinness’ side will face Down in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final this coming Sunday at 3pm in Clones.