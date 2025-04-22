Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ørsted making over €48,000 available for Donegal communities this year

The wind energy company Ørsted says over €48,000 is available for Donegal communities this year through their national Community Benefit Fund.

Among the successful applicants that received funding previously were the North West Community Development, Sprai Agus Sport, Scoil Naomh Padraig and Buncrana GAA. 

The company operates three wind farms in Donegal, with the potential to power over 18,700 homes a year. 

A radius of 7-10km is a maximum distance for community projects to apply. The 7-10km range is dependent on the windfarm and the distance it is from the nearest towns or villages. 

More details HERE

