Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Much of today’s show focusses on the devastating Church fire in Derrybeg and the passing of Pope Francis – Gweedore Parish Priest Fr Brian Ó Fearraigh discusses the fore which left St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg in ruins, Deputy Pearse Doherty is amongst others speaking on the topic. Later we chat to journalist and broadcaster Mary Harte from St Peter’s Square in Rome:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and then there’s further reaction to the fire at St Mary’s with Eileen Sweeney, Eamon McBride and Josie Molloy. Monseigneur Kevin Gillespie joins Greg to reflect on the passing of Pope Francis and the church fire in Gweedore: 

Historian, Dr Joe Kelly outlines how the next Pope will be selected, we hear of a walk from Moutcharles to Downings to encourage guys to get their prostate checked and Dr Denis McAuley discusses the dangers of ordering weight loss injections off the internet: 

22 April 2025
